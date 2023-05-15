(New Albany, Indiana) A 14-month federal prison sentence has been issued to 20-year-old Calvin Levi Johnson, of Bedford, Indiana, following his guilty plea to theft from a federally licensed firearms dealer. Following his release from prison, Johnson will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for two years.

Court documents say shortly after 2 o’clock on the morning of January 11th, 2022, police responded to a burglary alarm at a local knife and gun shop. Officials reviewed security footage from the business and observed Johnson using a hammer to break a display case, removing 16 handguns, and placing the firearms in a backpack.

A search warrant was granted for Johnson’s residence where police located four firearms inside a black backpack, near the subject’s bed. The remaining stolen guns have since been located and confiscated by law enforcement.

This case was investigated by the ATF with assistance from Indiana State Police and the Bedford Police Department and the sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Chief Judge, Tanya Walton Pratt.