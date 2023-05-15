(Ferdinand, Indiana) Dennis Louis Gogel, 82, of Ferdinand passed away Friday, May 12th at his residence. Dennis was born on April 10, 1941, in Mariah Hill to Edward and Ida (Balbach) Gogel. He was united in marriage to Clara Begle on April 1, 1967, in St. Ferdinand Church.

Dennis retired from NERCO as a coal mine mechanic. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Henry Church. Dennis was an Army Veteran and a member of Ferdinand Legion Post 124. He enjoyed restoring vintage tractors and playing cards with his grandchildren. Dennis was a very hard worker.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Clara Gogel, and three sons, Dean (Jodi) Gogel of Ferdinand, Darrin Gogel of St. Henry, and Brian Gogel of Bristow. Four grandchildren also survive. Two sisters, Patty (Robert) Trueblood of Hanover, and Rita (Dave) Barnett of Cincinnati. One brother, Bill (Attilia) Gogel of Winter Haven, FL. He was preceded in death by one son in infancy, Dennis Anthony Gogel, His parents, two brothers, Charlie and Harvey Gogel, and two sisters, Mary Ann Ferguson and Maxine Kuntz.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 16th in St. Henry Church, burial with military graveside rites will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Henry Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.