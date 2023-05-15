(Jasper, Indiana) Todd J. Schaefer, age 53, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at home.

Todd was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on August 12, 1969, to Raphael and Betty (Kluesner) Schaefer. He married Ramona Dosch in Ferdinand, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on July 4, 2020. He was a 1987 graduate of Forest Park High School. He worked for Woodmaster Inc. for several years.

Todd enjoyed bowling. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat and Los Angeles Dodgers fan and was a collector of sports memorabilia.

He is survived by his parents, Raphael and Betty Schaefer, Ferdinand, IN, one sister, Jennifer (Vince) Sermersheim, Holland, IN, one niece, Jocelyn Benjamin, and two nephews, Max and Sam Sermersheim.

A memorial service for Todd J. Schaefer will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Fr. Anthony Vinson will officiate. There will be no burial at this time.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

