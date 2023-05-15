(Boone Township, Indiana) Violet H. Weisheit, age 91, of Boone Township, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:50 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Violet was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on August 29, 1931, to Andrew and Dora (Mann) Schnarr. She married Lewis Weisheit on April 16, 1953, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on January 10, 1997.

Violet was actively involved on the family farm with her husband, was a homemaker, and was also a cook for several different venues.

She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana, where she was a member of the WELCA. She was also a member of the V.F.W. Post #673 Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Ireland Sportsman Club.

Violet enjoyed gardening, quilting, playing cards, and mowing.

Surviving are one daughter, Debra (Conrad) Kuczynski, Fishers, IN, two sons, Don (Marilyn) Weisheit and Brian (Becky) Weisheit, both of Jasper, IN, eight grandchildren, Megan (Chris) Hanner, Chris (Adam) Shock, Jyl (Warwick) Strong, Matthew Kuczynski, Preston (Alyssa) Weisheit, Cameron Luther, Haley Weisheit, and Kylee Weisheit, 10 great grandchildren, and one sister, Genny Schroeder, Linton, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband are one son, Randall Weisheit, one brother, Kelly (Aggie) Schnarr, brother-in-law, Richard Schroeder, and an infant brother, Lloyd Schnarr.

A funeral service for Violet H. Weisheit will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church cemetery fund or to a favorite charity.

