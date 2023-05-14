Jasper, Ind. – Women Empowering Women is hosting a luncheon this month

This luncheon meeting is open to all prospective and current WEW members and will feature Aaron Estabrook speaking about how to approach building a personal brand online and in person to create new opportunities for your career and life.

Aaron Estabrook is a digital marketing professional and communications consultant with over 15 years of experience developing social media and online marketing solutions for local companies such as OFS and MasterBrand as well as big names including The Academy Awards and Mayo Clinic.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 17th, at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A&B.

Doors will open at 11:30 AM for networking, and the meeting will be from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM.

Advanced reservations are required and can be made by calling the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org.

The cost of the lunch is $10 per person and is able to be paid at the door. For more information about WEW or how to become a member, visit their Facebook page or contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.