Huntingburg, Ind. – Schuler Avenue in Huntingburg will be closed starting Monday

Due to a sewer main replacement project on Schuler Avenue, the road will be closed between Friendship Drive and Van Buren Street beginning Monday, May 8th, through Friday, May 12, 2023.

The project will take place between 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

Please use caution when in the area.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.