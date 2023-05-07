Latest News

Schuler Avenue Closing for Sewer Main Replacement Starting Monday Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Announced Participation in Summer Food Service Program Local Radio Control Aircraft Club Jasper RC Flyers Hosting Hands-On Open House Event Governor Holcomb Directs for Flags to be Flown Half Staff Today Scholarships Awarded by Alpha Delta Kappa Chapter

Jasper, Ind. – The Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation has announced they are participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

The program will make free meals available for all children 18 years of age and under, as well as for people over 18 years of age who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for those who are mentally or physically disabled.

From now till August 4th the meals will be given out at the Jasper Elementary School, located at 3799 N Portersville Road in Jasper.

The meals will be provided on a first-come first-serve basis.

For more information call Dr. Tracy Lorey at 812-482-1801.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post