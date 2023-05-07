Jasper, Ind. – The Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation has announced they are participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

The program will make free meals available for all children 18 years of age and under, as well as for people over 18 years of age who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for those who are mentally or physically disabled.

From now till August 4th the meals will be given out at the Jasper Elementary School, located at 3799 N Portersville Road in Jasper.

The meals will be provided on a first-come first-serve basis.

For more information call Dr. Tracy Lorey at 812-482-1801.