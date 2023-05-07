Jasper, Ind. – A local radio control aircraft club called the Jasper RC Flyers is hosting a hands-on open house event.

At the open house attendees will have the opportunity to see various RC aircraft on display, build a hand-launched glider, fly a real RC aircraft, and learn how to begin the hobby of RC aircraft.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 3rd, from 10 AM to 12 PM at their flying field located behind the Dubois County Recycling Center at 1103 S350 W in Jasper.

There is no cost for the event but they do ask you to RSVP so they know how many hand-launched gliders they need.

To RSVP, or to learn more about the Jasper RC Flyers, visit their website at, jasperrcflyers.org.