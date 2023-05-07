Charlotte Ann Hopf, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:27 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Charlotte was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 20, 1937, to Raymond and Mildred (Lampert) Schneider. She married Jerry Hopf on January 24, 1959, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a 1955 graduate of Jasper High School and then attended Nursing School in Indianapolis.

She was a homemaker and a nurse at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana and then in Lexington, Kentucky. She was also a manager at Leanin’ Tree Greetings Company in Boulder, Colorado.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Charlotte enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband, Jerry Hopf, Jasper, Indiana, two daughters, Ann Marie Doolittle, Loveland, CO, and Alison Montee, Ireland, IN, three grandchildren, Markus Montee, Nicholas Montee, and Michael Doolittle, two great grandchildren, Mary and Benedict Montee, and one sister, Elaine (Randy) Buchta, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are one granddaughter, Ashley Doolittle, and four brothers, Kenneth, Robert, Daniel, and Richard Schneider.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Charlotte Ann Hopf will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday, May 15, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashley Doolittle Foundation.

