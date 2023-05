Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff statewide Sunday, May 7, 2023, in honor of the National Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay our respects to the brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Hoosiers.

Flags should be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, May 7. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags as well.