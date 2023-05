From The WJTS Vault: The WJTS 27 Candidate Series with Lee Lehmkuler and Marvin Eisenhut (2008)

Presenting the 2008 Candidates Series, hosted by Paul Knies, where he sits down and talks with two of the Republican ticket-runners, Lee Lehmkuler, who was running for County Commissioner, District 1, and Marvin Eisenhut, County Council at-large.

