Indiana State Police Superintendant, Douglas Carter, announced the promotion of the Evansville District’s Senior Trooper John Davis to the rank of Sergeant serving the Jasper District as its Public Information Officer.

Davis is a Somerville native who graduated from Wood Memorial High School before attending Vincennes University where he obtained an associate degree in applied science. In 2008, he successfully completed the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was assigned to the Evansville District, primarily on patrol in Pike and Gibson counties.

Sergeant Davis, his wife, and their five children are currently Pike County residents.

