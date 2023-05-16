Douglas Carter, Indiana State Police Superintendent, has advised that Bloomington District Trooper, Matthew Hatchett, has earned a promotion to a Detective position.

A competitive selection process found Hatchett the best-suited candidate for Field Investigations as a Bloomington District Detective.

Detective Hatchett graduated from Brown County High School in 2012 and served as an Indiana Capitol Police Officer from 2015 to 2016. He transitioned to a role with Brown County’s Nashville Police Department in 2017, and in October of that year, Hatchett was assigned to the Bloomington District with the Indiana State Police after graduating with its 77th Recruit Academy class. In 2021, he graduated from the Indianapolis Metro Police Department Leadership Academy.

Throughout Detective Hatchett’s five years as a Trooper, he’s been a Field Training Officer (FTO), Tactical Intervention Platoon (TIP) team member, and, most recently, a member of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section (ACES) with his K-9 partner, Axe.

Advancement within the ISP isn’t Detective Hatchett’s only pursuit. He’s currently enrolled at Indiana Tech and studying Criminal Justice and expects to complete his bachelor’s degree later this year. Hatchett is also a member of the Indiana National Guard (INNG) as a firefighter.

During his travel from an INNG training Detective Hatchett came upon a motorcycle crash and applied a tourniquet to the injured driver, earning him the prestigious ISP “Life Saving Award”. He currently resides in Brown County with his wife, Mikenzie, and their two children.