The Spencer County’s Sheriff’s office has issued an update on the suspect in the theft that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th at the Patriot Station service center located in Mariah Hill.

They are asking for help from the public with identifying a person of interest in this case. Pictures of his face have been captured via security cameras at Patriot Station.

This individual as seen from the photos has tattoos on both hands, on the right side of his face below the eye, between the eyes, and on the forehead near the hairline.

If anyone has any knowledge or the whereabouts of this individual, please contact Detective Ron Harper or Lt. Ryan Parsley at the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 649-2286.