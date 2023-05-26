Latest News

TWINNING & WINNING: 5 Sets of Twins & 1 Set of Triplets Graduate from Southridge High School – 18 News Shorts

According to the National Library of Medicine, twins occur in about 3% of pregnancies in the United States and triplets are far less prevalent. A group of thirteen seniors graduating from Southridge High School defies those odds times three.

Story by: Joyce Murrell

Stock media provided by Pond5.

(Gill P, Lende MN, Van Hook JW. Twin Births. [Updated 2023 Feb 6]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2023 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK493200/)

