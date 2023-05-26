Diane L. Fuhrman, age 66 of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away unexpectantly on Thursday morning, May 25, 2023, at home.

Diane was born in Dubois County on June 16, 1956, to William “Bill” and Helen Mae (Schlachter) Kluesner. She married Jeff Fuhrman on October 4, 2001, in Gatlinburg, TN

She attended various churches in the area.

She was a member of the Celestine Community Club and the Broken Arrow Archery Club.

Diane enjoyed flowers, kayaking, camping, deer hunting, painting, and spending time with friends and family, especially the grandchildren’s sporting events.

Surviving is her husband, Jeff Fuhrman of Birdseye, two daughters, Jennifer Cole (Chad Lanman), Dubois, and Cassandra Cole, Celestine, two sons, Jeremy Cole, St. Anthony and Corey Cole (Andrea), Schnellville, one step-son, Gregory Fuhrman (Sabrina), Dubois, eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three sisters, Miranda Schroeder (Steve), Celestine, Beverly Ruhe (Keith), Celestine, and Michelle Napier (Floyd), Haysville, and one brother Gerald Kluesner (Lana), Loogootee.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and one grandchild, Kai Neukam.

A private funeral service for Diane L. Fuhrman will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

