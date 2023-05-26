Ernest E. Prechtel Sr., 84, passed away in Birdseye surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 16, 1938, to Theodore and Mary (Hentrup) Prechtel in Schnellville, IN. Ernest married Monica (Collignon) on February 13, 1960, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda. She preceded him in death on June 30, 2011.

Ernest was a former owner/operator at Best Chairs, later to become Best Home Furnishings until his retirement in 1988. He enjoyed squirrel hunting with his dogs, hunting, fishing, golfing, playing cards, and spending time cruising his farm on the side by side. He enjoyed going uptown to Deb’s every morning for breakfast and lively conversations, friendships, and naturally a card game broke out. He especially enjoyed spending time with his nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was extremely proud of them all. His faith and family were the most important things in his life. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Knights of Columbus at Jasper, Schnellville, St. Anthony Conservation Clubs, and Fiest&Curr Squirrel Hunters Club.

He is survived by his children, Mona Gunn of Mariah Hill, and Monty (Jane) Prechtel of Birdseye; grandchildren, Travis (Tiffany) Hoffman, Kelsey (Quintin) Merkel, Ross (Kandice) Hoffman, Keenan (Kirsten) Prechtel, Kamon (Hailie) Prechtel, Taylor Prechtel, Taryn Prechtel, Sydney Gunn, Cade Prechtel, and many nieces and nephews.

Ernest was preceded in death by his son, Ernie Prechtel Jr., his parents, and siblings, Richard in infancy, Nettie Knies, Jenny Miller, Sylvester, Emil, and Denis Prechtel.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 31st at Sacred Heart Church in Schnelville at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be Tuesday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-8:00 PM and Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the time of services at the church. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund or The Sisters of Saint Benedict. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.