(Lawrenceburg, Indiana) – Offering over 200 vendors, and unique finds-galore, the Tri-State Antique Market is the place to be this summer!

Antiquers, Thrifters, DIY Decorators, Treasure-Hunters and more are expected to fill the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, located approximately one mile west of exit 16 off I-275, to attend this summer-long season of great finds and great vendors. The Antique Market begins its season on the first Sunday of every month, beginning in May (the first Market occurring on May 7th, 2023), and ending in October 2023.

The market is “ever-changing”, providing the public with an array of vendors who provide a unique selection to the “spacious” five-acre facility.

Recent additions to provide comfort for all patrons of the Antique Market include additional shaded seating around the Fairgrounds, concessions, and various fun activities to engage with. The fairgrounds are handicap accessible with modern restroom facilities, and free parking. Many of the vendor booths are under tents, shelters, or shaded areas, so this monthly-market is held rain or shine, all-summer-long!

Official Market hours are from 7 AM to 3 PM EST, with “Early-bird” patrons accepted at 6AM EST free of charge. A $5.00 adult admission is charged at all times during market hours. Attended pets and children are free.

For more information on the Tri-State Antique Market, including detailed directions, area accommodations, and photos of past Market finds is available at www.lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com.

The remaining Antique Markets are slated for: June 4th, July 2nd, August 6th, September 3rd, and October 1st, 2023.