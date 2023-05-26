(Jasper, Indiana) The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reached out to Detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) in March 2023 to report an online account being used to transmit child pornography. As a result of the investigation into that report, 32-year-old Bradley Atkins of Jasper was arrested for three Level 5 Felony charges for Possession of Child Pornography where the victim is under 12 years old.

Officials say a search warrant was requested through the Dubois County Circuit Court. Members of the ICAC Task Force and Jasper Police executed the warrant at a Jasper address on Wednesday, May 24th and Atkins was transported to the Dubois County Security Center without incident.

The ICAC Task Force investigated this case with assistance from ISP and JPD. Bradley Atkins was arrested and lodged at the Dubois County Security Center but has now been released.