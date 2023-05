18 WJTS in.form – Jasper Arts Center Hosting “Camp Create” For Kids This Summer (5/25/2023)

In this episode, Kyle Rupert join Kaitlyn Neukam to discuss the upcoming Camp Create series for kids, the Michelangelo: A Different View exhibit set to open soon, and a hint of the upcoming 2023-2024 season!

