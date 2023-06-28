Spring Mill State Park is Hosting an Independence Day event this weekend

The event will take place at Spring Mill State Park’s Pioneer Village on July 1st and 2nd.

Activities will include making hands-on crafts, playing pioneer games, hog calling, and more. Guests can also watch interpreters spinning, quilting, and more.

A one-man show called “Abraham Lincoln, a Hoosier Hero,” focusing on Lincoln’s formative years in Indiana will also be performed at 1 PM on Saturday, July 1st.

The park gate fee is $7 per vehicle for in-state residents and $9 per vehicle for out-of-state residents. Annual Entrance Passes for this year are also available for purchase.

For more information on this and other upcoming park events, contact Coletta Prewitt at 812-849-3534 or springmillstatepark@dnr.IN.gov

Spring Mill State Park is located at 3333 State Road 60 East in Mitchell.