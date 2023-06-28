



BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is excited to announce it will team up with MetLife Pet Insurance for the foundation’s upcoming “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event in July.

With the shared goal of helping pets find and stay in loving homes, this collaboration will save lives by expanding the foundation’s reach to include more shelters across the country. From July 6-31, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Summer National “Empty the Shelters” will take place at more than 335 shelters in 44 states with spayed/neutered, vaccinated pets available for adoption for just $50 or less. 14 of these shelters are located in Indiana and the Dubois County Humane Society is one of the shelters set to participate.

We will have more coverage of the event with comments from the Dubois County Humane Society next week, prior to the event kicking off.