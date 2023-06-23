The 41st Annual WBDC Country Showdown (2023)
Recorded at the Jasper Arts Center, on June 8th, 2023, in collaboration with our sister-station, 101 Country WBDC.
Contestants:
Tucker Mayfield
Logan McKeighen
Dale Horse Hall
Neil Buechlein
The Reigle Family Band
Dispel (Country Edition)
Tony Patrick
Margaret Moore
John Paul Josey
Callie Grace
Rick VanWinkle
Hosted by:
Ty Hunter
Brian “Beezer” Schwenk
House Band:
Eighty-Sixt
Buddy Hart
Billie Hart
Logan Ziegler
Aaron Ziegler
Paul Marshall
Special Guests:
Amanda Tempel
Scott Sollman
Doreen Lechner
Bill Potter
Kim Aull
April Jones
Addison Pitrowski
Lauren Pitrowski
Tyson Hunter
Technical Assistant:
Alex Edwards
Video Editors:
Kaitlyn Neukam
Kaleb Knepp
Executive Producers:
Paul & Carol Knies
Bill Potter
Ty Hunter
A special thank you to our judges:
Marc Steczyk
Kyle Rupert
Kelsey Merkel
Time-Keeper:
Giesla Schepers
Runner:
Nicholas Schepers
Ushers & Box office:
Janice Potter
Charlene Leistner
Gayle Pahmeier
Camera Operators:
Jeremy “Judd” Markos
Kaleb Knepp
Kaitlyn Neukam
Photography:
Amanda Tempel
April Jones
Lighting:
Kenny Speed
Kameron Speed
Post-Performance interviews:
Joyce Murrell
Kaleb Knepp
Sound Production:
MWH Sound LLC. By Mark Headley
Paul Blair
A special thank you to our event sponsors:
Crystal Water Designs
Fantastic Sams
FamilyMed
B&B Extermination
Orange County Fiber
Hometown IGA
Dimmett Auction Service
Uebelhor & Sons Chevy, Cadillac, Toyota
Saint Meinrad Archabbey
Scenic Hills at The Monastery
St. Anthony Tire
Dearing’s Service & Solutions
R2 auctioneering
This has been a 18 WJTS-TV production.