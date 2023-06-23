The 41st Annual WBDC Country Showdown (2023)

Recorded at the Jasper Arts Center, on June 8th, 2023, in collaboration with our sister-station, 101 Country WBDC.

Contestants: Tucker Mayfield Logan McKeighen Dale Horse Hall Neil Buechlein The Reigle Family Band Dispel (Country Edition) Tony Patrick Margaret Moore John Paul Josey Callie Grace Rick VanWinkle Hosted by: Ty Hunter Brian “Beezer” Schwenk House Band: Eighty-Sixt Buddy Hart Billie Hart Logan Ziegler Aaron Ziegler Paul Marshall Special Guests: Amanda Tempel Scott Sollman Doreen Lechner Bill Potter Kim Aull April Jones Addison Pitrowski Lauren Pitrowski Tyson Hunter Technical Assistant: Alex Edwards Video Editors: Kaitlyn Neukam Kaleb Knepp Executive Producers: Paul & Carol Knies Bill Potter Ty Hunter A special thank you to our judges: Marc Steczyk Kyle Rupert Kelsey Merkel Time-Keeper: Giesla Schepers Runner: Nicholas Schepers Ushers & Box office: Janice Potter Charlene Leistner Gayle Pahmeier Camera Operators: Jeremy “Judd” Markos Kaleb Knepp Kaitlyn Neukam Photography: Amanda Tempel April Jones Lighting: Kenny Speed Kameron Speed Post-Performance interviews: Joyce Murrell Kaleb Knepp Sound Production: MWH Sound LLC. By Mark Headley Paul Blair

A special thank you to our event sponsors:

Crystal Water Designs

Fantastic Sams

FamilyMed

B&B Extermination

Orange County Fiber

Hometown IGA

Dimmett Auction Service

Uebelhor & Sons Chevy, Cadillac, Toyota

Saint Meinrad Archabbey

Scenic Hills at The Monastery

St. Anthony Tire

Dearing’s Service & Solutions

R2 auctioneering

This has been a 18 WJTS-TV production.