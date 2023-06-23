Latest News

Martin County 4-Month-Old Badly Burned – Father Arrested Attorney General Rokita Warns Hoosiers of Text Scams Patoka 2000’s Duck Race is Returning July 13th Prescribed Grazing Workshop Being Held in August Jasper Square Project Update

The 41st Annual WBDC Country Showdown (2023)

Recorded at the Jasper Arts Center, on June 8th, 2023, in collaboration with our sister-station, 101 Country WBDC.

Contestants:

Tucker Mayfield

Logan McKeighen

Dale Horse Hall

Neil Buechlein

The Reigle Family Band

Dispel (Country Edition)

Tony Patrick

Margaret Moore

John Paul Josey

Callie Grace

Rick VanWinkle

Hosted by:

Ty Hunter

Brian “Beezer” Schwenk

House Band:

Eighty-Sixt

Buddy Hart

Billie Hart

Logan Ziegler

Aaron Ziegler

Paul Marshall

Special Guests:

Amanda Tempel

Scott Sollman

Doreen Lechner

Bill Potter

Kim Aull

April Jones

Addison Pitrowski

Lauren Pitrowski

Tyson Hunter

Technical Assistant:

Alex Edwards

Video Editors:

Kaitlyn Neukam

Kaleb Knepp

Executive Producers:

Paul & Carol Knies

Bill Potter

Ty Hunter

A special thank you to our judges:

Marc Steczyk

Kyle Rupert

Kelsey Merkel

Time-Keeper:

Giesla Schepers

Runner:

Nicholas Schepers

Ushers & Box office:

Janice Potter

Charlene Leistner

Gayle Pahmeier

Camera Operators:

Jeremy “Judd” Markos

Kaleb Knepp

Kaitlyn Neukam

Photography:

Amanda Tempel

April Jones

Lighting:

Kenny Speed

Kameron Speed

Post-Performance interviews:

Joyce Murrell

Kaleb Knepp

Sound Production:

MWH Sound LLC. By Mark Headley

Paul Blair

A special thank you to our event sponsors:

Crystal Water Designs

Fantastic Sams

FamilyMed

B&B Extermination

Orange County Fiber

Hometown IGA

Dimmett Auction Service

Uebelhor & Sons Chevy, Cadillac, Toyota

Saint Meinrad Archabbey

Scenic Hills at The Monastery

St. Anthony Tire

Dearing’s Service & Solutions

R2 auctioneering

This has been a 18 WJTS-TV production.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post