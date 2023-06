18 WJTS in.form: The Spencer County 4-H Fair Ambassadors on What Makes The Fair Great (6/22/2023)

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam heads to Chrisney to talk with Reaghan Webster, Hadley Hale, Hannah Baker, and Hannah Held, (left to right), about what they made for the 4-H exhibition, and what their favorite parts of the fair are!