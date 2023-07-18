(Knox County, IN) The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced alternating lane restrictions for a project currently underway on U.S. 41 in Knox County.

INDOT has advised that lane restrictions have begun between North Hillcrest Road to the Kelso Creek Bridge, in both the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 41, to allow crews to safely perform a paving project. Work will continue to operate using one, 14-foot restricted lane on alternating sides throughout the project. Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes. Barring unforeseen events and weather-related delays, the work will be completed in October.



INDOT requests motorists to slow down and stay alert near crews. Traffic alerts, road conditions, and closures can be accessed at any time by using the TrafficWise app or by visiting INDOT’s social media pages.