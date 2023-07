(Jasper, IN) The Jasper Street Department has advised that Schuetter Road, at the Sunset Drive intersection, will be closed beginning at 8:00 am Wednesday morning for storm sewer replacement.

Schuetter Road will remain closed until 4:00 Thursday afternoon barring unforeseen events or weather-related delays.

Officials request motorists use St. Charles Street, Northwood Avenue, and Newton Street as a detour. Questions and requests for more information can be directed to the Jasper Street Department at 812-482-1130