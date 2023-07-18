(Huntingburg, IN) Indiana State Police Trooper Jonathan Villanueva was patrolling State Road 64 during Sunday’s early morning hours when he observed a vehicle make an unsafe lane movement and initiated a traffic stop.

Trooper Villaneuva made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Gavin Voegerl, of Huntingburg, and noticed the man was impaired. Field sobriety tests were issued where Voegerl’s Blood Alcohol Content was found to be .125%.

Gavin Voegerl was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center where he was lodged for a Class A Misdemeanor OWI.