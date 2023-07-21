Latest News

Daniel Boone Soon Visiting The Dubois County Museum Jasper Community Arts Seeking Public Feedback on Strategic Plan 85th Recruit Academy Applications Being Accepted by ISP Blood Drive in St. Anthony Taking Place on Sunday, August 27th Ag Recycling Day Gives Opportunity to Recycle Empty Pesticide Jugs

Daniel Boone will soon be visiting The Dubois County Museum.  

On Saturday, July 29th, at 10:30 AM, The Dubois County Museum will be welcoming Daniel Boone, in the person of Danny Russel, for a dynamic portrayal of the frontiersman. 

Russel spent considerable time researching and compiling his show during visits to Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and Missouri to learn where and how Boone lived, hunted, fought, and dreamed of the next frontier. 

Russel will bring Daniel Boone to life with his portrayal and stories as well as guide listeners through tales of this legendary pioneer and pathfinder, master hunter, woodsman, wilderness scout, expert marksman and gunsmith, statesman, and Revolutionary War hero.

Admission to the Museum is $5 per adult, $3 for high school students, $2 for middle and elementary students, and visitors four and under enter for free. Those holding a current Dubois County Museum Membership are granted free admission.

The Dubois County Museum is located at 2704 North Newton Street in Jasper.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post