Daniel Boone will soon be visiting The Dubois County Museum.

On Saturday, July 29th, at 10:30 AM, The Dubois County Museum will be welcoming Daniel Boone, in the person of Danny Russel, for a dynamic portrayal of the frontiersman.

Russel spent considerable time researching and compiling his show during visits to Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and Missouri to learn where and how Boone lived, hunted, fought, and dreamed of the next frontier.

Russel will bring Daniel Boone to life with his portrayal and stories as well as guide listeners through tales of this legendary pioneer and pathfinder, master hunter, woodsman, wilderness scout, expert marksman and gunsmith, statesman, and Revolutionary War hero.

Admission to the Museum is $5 per adult, $3 for high school students, $2 for middle and elementary students, and visitors four and under enter for free. Those holding a current Dubois County Museum Membership are granted free admission.

The Dubois County Museum is located at 2704 North Newton Street in Jasper.