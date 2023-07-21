Jasper Community Arts is seeking public feedback on its 2024-2026 Strategic Plan. As a cornerstone of their commitment to excellence and community involvement, the organization is inviting all members of the public to participate. The strategic plan sets forth a bold vision for the future of Jasper Community Arts, outlining key objectives and initiatives for the next three years. It has been meticulously crafted through collaboration with various

stakeholders.



“We are thrilled to share this comprehensive roadmap for Jasper Community Arts’ growth and development

with the public,” said Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of Jasper Community Arts. “By opening up the floor for

feedback, we hope to engage our community members in a meaningful dialogue, giving them the chance to

influence our collective artistic journey.”



The plan can be viewed at www.jasperarts.org/strategicplan. There, members of the public can share their

thoughts on various aspects of the strategic plan. The public is also welcome to attend the regular, monthly meeting of the Jasper Community Arts Commission to provide feedback. That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1 at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

