Applications for the 85th Recruit Academy are now being accepted by ISP.

Individuals interested in beginning a career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 PM EST on Thursday, October 19th.

Probationary Troopers graduating from the 85th Recruit Academy, who successfully complete their Field Training Officer program, receive a $5,000 dollar one-time taxable cash bonus in addition to their regular salary.

Other benefits Included are:

Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.

Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options.

A new take-home patrol vehicle issued after completing the FTO period that includes off-duty use.

Uniforms and over $9,000 of new equipment issued at no cost.

3 hours of on-duty physical training per week.

40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave.

Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.

Lifetime pension and deferred compensation with State matching.

And Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.



Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper include:

You must be a United States citizen.

You must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee with the appointment date for traditional applicants being July 18, 2024.

You must meet a minimum corrected or uncorrected vision standard of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

You must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

You must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

And you must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma.

For additional information about an Indiana State Trooper career visit IndianaTrooper.com or contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.