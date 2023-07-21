Applications for the 85th Recruit Academy are now being accepted by ISP.
Individuals interested in beginning a career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com.
Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 PM EST on Thursday, October 19th.
Probationary Troopers graduating from the 85th Recruit Academy, who successfully complete their Field Training Officer program, receive a $5,000 dollar one-time taxable cash bonus in addition to their regular salary.
Other benefits Included are:
- Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.
- Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options.
- A new take-home patrol vehicle issued after completing the FTO period that includes off-duty use.
- Uniforms and over $9,000 of new equipment issued at no cost.
- 3 hours of on-duty physical training per week.
- 40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave.
- Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.
- Lifetime pension and deferred compensation with State matching.
- And Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.
Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper include:
- You must be a United States citizen.
- You must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee with the appointment date for traditional applicants being July 18, 2024.
- You must meet a minimum corrected or uncorrected vision standard of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
- You must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
- You must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.
- And you must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma.
For additional information about an Indiana State Trooper career visit IndianaTrooper.com or contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.