(Jasper, IN) At 10 o’clock Monday morning, a person contacted the Jasper Police Department and reported that they received threats of bodily harm from 62-year-old Constance Monroe, of Jasper.

Officers located Monroe to speak about the allegations of Intimidation and began to arrest the woman for that charge when she resisted.

Constance Monroe was taken into custody and lodged at the Dubois County Security Center for Intimidation and Resisting Arrest.