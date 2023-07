The Daniel Boone event at The Dubois County Museum has been canceled.

This event where Danny Russel would have come to The Dubois County Museum on Saturday, July 29th as Daniel Boone to tell his stories has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

While a date has not yet been announced, the museum has said they are hoping to reschedule the event.

To learn more about The Dubois County Museum and its upcoming events, visit duboiscountymuseum.org.