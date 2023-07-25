The Santa Claus Arts & Crafts Show is accepting applications for vendors.

The Arts & Crafts Show will take place on Saturday, December 9th, at the Heritage Hills Middle School, located at 3644 East County Road 1600 North in Lincoln City.

Vendors are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis, and Electric and non-electric 9×9 booth spaces are available. Only arts, crafts, commercial vendors, or food items handmade or grown by the vendor are acceptable for sale.

Those who are interested in being vendors at the show can apply online at SantaClausCraftShow.com.The Santa Claus Arts & Crafts Show is open to the public from 9 AM – 4 PM CT on Saturday, December 9 and parking and admission are free.