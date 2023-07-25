(Santa Claus, IN) The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the accident involving a train versus vehicle accident we previously reported. Last Thursday afternoon authorities responded to the intersection of County Road 600 East and County Road 1350 North, South of Santa Claus, in response to the accident.

A preliminary investigation shows that a female driver apparently failed to stop at the railroad crossing and collided with the oncoming train. The vehicle’s driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash; however, her status is unknown at this time.

Spencer County Deputies have taken this opportunity to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution when approaching railroad crossings and to obey all traffic laws for the safety of all road users.