INDOT has announced lane restrictions for SR 157 in Worthington.

Lane restrictions will begin on State Road 157 in Worthington on or around Monday, August 7th.

These temporary restrictions will take place between the White River to just north of Worthington and the traffic flow will be managed by a flagger.

These lane restrictions will allow crews to collect pavement samples. The restrictions will occur between 7 AM to 4 PM daily and work is expected to last through August 16th, depending on the weather.

More information about this project or others, conditions, or traffic alerts can be accessed at any time by visiting INDOT’s social media pages or by using the TrafficWise app.