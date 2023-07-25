Joan M. Wanninger, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Joan was born in Jasper, Indiana on June 18, 1928 to August and Rose (Recker) Sermersheim. She married Arthur L. Wanninger on June 26, 1954 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2013.

In her earlier years, Joan was a telephone operator in Jasper. She was an excellent homemaker and enjoyed raising her children.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was in the Ladies Sodality. She was active in volunteering for the church. She was a Sacristan, cleaned the church, and assisted in the bereavement committee. Faith was the cornerstone of her life.

She enjoyed her bowling leagues, baking, traveling, going out to eat, and spending time with her friends and family.

Joan is survived by three daughters; Patricia Wanninger and fiancé Melvin Stenftenagel, Jasper, Carol Jannick and companion Steve Pokorny, St. Louis, MO, and former husband Greg Jannick, Illinois, and Julie (Dennis) Walker, Charlotte, NC, one son; Alan Wanninger (Helen Jackson), Lonedell, MO, seven grandchildren; Vanessa Woolsey (Aaron Nichols), Tiffany Woolsey, Amanda (Ben) Eye, Steven Jannick, Kassandra (Ben) Flanders, Rachel Walker, Sebastian Wanninger, four great-grandchildren; Alyssa Eye, Emma Eye, Colton Woolsey Long, Haizley Woolsey Moore, and one sister; Iris Richards.

She is preceded in death by her husband and one daughter; Janice Wanninger, and brother-in-law, Glenn “Skip” Richards.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan M. Wanninger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper. The Ladies Sodality will pray a rosary at 3:30 p.m. at the Northside Funeral home. A second visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 am Mass time on Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank all family, friends, Priests, and staff, who have helped take care of Joan. A special regard to Mel for his caring nature.



Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com