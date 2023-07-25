Jack R. Astrike, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:14 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Amber Manor in Petersburg, Indiana.

Jack was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on May 17, 1932, to Albert and Alfrieda “Frieda” (Partenheimer) Astrike. He married June Nuhring on August 31, 1952, in Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg, Indiana. She preceded him in death on May 28, 2018.

He was a 1950 graduate of Huntingburg High School.

Jack served with the 45th Infantry Division Medical Detachment during the Korean War and was overseas for 16 months. He retired at 60 from Kimball International as Director of Procurement in 1992 after a 40-year career with the company.

He enjoyed hunting, gardening, horseshoes, home maintenance, woods, and trail walking, and traveling.

He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ where he was Council President for two terms.

He is survived by two sons; Neil Astrike of Tampa, FL, and Bret Astrike of Jasper, three grandchildren; Brandie, Heath (Katherine), and Logan (Blaine) Astrike, two great-granddaughters; Clarke Astrike and Pierce Astrike, two great-grandsons; Zachariah Astrike, Ezra Astrike, and half-sister; Brenda (Bill) Kerkhoff

He is preceded in death by his parents; Albert Astrike (prior to birth), wife of 65 years; Frieda Astrike, and Stepfather; George Satkamp Sr., Siblings: Brother; Robert Astrike, half-brothers; Eugene and George Satkamp, Stepbrother; Chester Satkamp, and stepsister; Jewell Elshoff.

A funeral service for Jack R. Astrike will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. Pastor Karen Fraser Moore will officiate. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service on Friday at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, the V.F.W., or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com