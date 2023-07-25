Anna M. Myroup, age 88, of Evansville, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away at 11:14 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at North Park Nursing and Rehab in Evansville.

She was born November 14, 1934, in Wartburg, Tennessee, to Albert and Lottie (Morgan) Haag. Anna worked at Faultless Caster Factory in Evansville for 20 years; was a Q.M.A. at Newburgh Healthcare, Indiana State Hospital and Welborn; and enjoyed birdwatching. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne R. Myroup, on November 11, 2018; two children, Robert Brown and Donna Lynn Jacobs; three siblings, Junior Haag, Raymond Haag and W.C. Haag; and one half-sibling, Grady Holder.

She is survived by two daughters, Sylvia (John) Stuteville of Evansville and Annette Inch of Scotland; two siblings, Wanda Powell of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Donald Haag of Evansville; by multiple grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Anna Myroup will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with Pastor David Pry officiating. Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery, Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 1:00–2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Wednesday.