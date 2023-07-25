Matthew Taylor

Stephen Earl Raymond Marez

Daviess County, IN – On June 26th, Detective Sergeant Brock Werne was contacted by the Odon, IN Town Marshal and was given information that Matthew Taylor was possibly in possession of child pornography. Detective Sgt. Werne began his investigation and received enough information for a search warrant through the Daviess County Prosecutor’s Office. Detective Sergeant Werne, Trooper Chase Snider, and Trooper Jon Villanueva executed the search warrant on Mr. Taylor’s residence and arrested Matthew Taylor of Montgomery for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia as well as seized electronics from Mr. Taylor’s residence. After searching those electronics, Taylor was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography. During that investigation, Detective Sergeant Werne found evidence that a subject in Missouri was trading child pornography with Taylor.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control/Digital Forensics Investigations Unit were contacted by Detective Sergeant Werne, regarding a child pornography investigation involving Stephen Earl Raymond Marez, of Farmington, Missouri. On Tuesday, July 13, 2023, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Marez, for a traffic violation. During this traffic stop, officers questioned Marez and seized his cellular telephone. Based on information provided by Indiana State Police, investigators executed a search warrant for that cellular telephone and discovered video files of child pornography. On July 19, 2023, Marez was formally charged by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney.