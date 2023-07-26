Goodbye June will now have two performances in August at the Astra Theatre.

Goodbye June came to The Astra in 2022 and sold out the venue in less than four hours and when their return this year was announced for Saturday, August 26, and they once again sold out.

In response, the band has announced that they will be performing an additional night while in Jasper on Friday, August 25th with the night kicking off at 7:45 PM.

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com with reserved seating tickets on the main floor and balcony at $25 with a $45 VIP option.

The limited VIP ticket includes preferred parking in the Matrix parking lot, a $5 concession voucher, an exclusive meet and greet and photo opportunity, early access to merchandise, and a pre-show acoustic set starting at 6:15 PM. Doors open for all other ticket holders at 7 PM.

In addition to Goodbye June performing, the evening will kick off with two opening sets with Harry Keyworth will taking the stage at 7:45 followed by Them Vibes at 8:25 and Goodbye June then finishing the evening with a headlining set from 9:10 – 10:30.

Tickets and information for Goodbye June and other upcoming shows can be found at AstraTheater.com.