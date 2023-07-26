Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced its fifth class of family medicine residents.

Residency training is the final step in the education process for physicians to be able to practice medicine independently.

The five new residents include:

Victoria Denz-Wilson, D.O. from Lincoln Memorial University – Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee

Zhenkun Guan, M.B.B.S. from Guangzhou Medical University in Guangzhou, China

Rachel Nettleton, M.D. from Indiana University School of Medicine in Terre Haute, Indiana

Melisa Noa de la Paz, M.D. from University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, Kentucky

and Dominick Tedeschi, D.O. from Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico

They are all members of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The Family Medicine Residency Program is a collaboration between Indiana University School of Medicine and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

In addition to classroom-style learning, the new physicians also gain experience by seeing patients at Memorial Health Family Medicine and throughout Memorial Hospital under the guidance of board-certified physicians.

The family medicine resident physicians are available to see patients at Memorial Health Family Medicine, located at 966 Bartley Street in Jasper.

To schedule an appointment, please call 812-996-7810.