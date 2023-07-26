Memorial Hospital received for the fifth year in a row the American Heart Association’s Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award.

The American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines®– Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines – Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients and educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

Memorial Hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award and the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.