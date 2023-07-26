There is less than a week left in the “Empty the Shelters” event that the Dubois County Humane Society is a part of and they will be offering open hours this Saturday to wrap up the event.

With the month of July nearing its end, the “Empty the Shelters” event presented by the Bissell Pet Foundation will also be coming to a close. The Dubois County Humane Society has been one of many shelters in Indiana and across the country taking part in the event that reduces adoption fees in the hopes of truly emptying the shelter. Tori Easley with the Dubois County Humane Society explains how you can take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to help a dog or cat at the Dubois County Humane Society find their forever family.

The Dubois County Humane Society will have open hours this Saturday from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. Adoption Fees will return to their full price following the conclusion of the “Empty the Shelters” event on August 1st, so the time has never been better to add a new furry friend to your family. Visit DuboisCountyHumane.org or go to the Dubois County Humane Society’s Facebook page to see all of the available dogs and cats looking for loving homes.