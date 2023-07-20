Greene County – Detectives from the Indiana State Police have been requested by Greene County Sheriff George Dallaire to investigate an officer-involved shooting incident that took place on July 19, 2023, at approximately 10:00 A.M., in Owensburg.

At approximately 10:00 A.M., deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and a deputy of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to locate a suspect involved in an earlier shooting that had occurred in the overnight hours in Bloomington. Deputies were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle near a tent on South Old Clifty Road. Upon exiting their vehicles, deputies heard a gunshot fired from the tent and they immediately took cover. A Greene County deputy then fired his department service rifle, towards the tent from which the gunshot was heard. Bloomington Police Department SWAT team was then activated and made entry into the tent finding a deceased male.

The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives. An autopsy of the deceased male will be conducted on Thursday, July 20th. All deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.