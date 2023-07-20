Memorial Hospital is offering free educational meetings on COPD.

These free educational meetings called “Living with COPD”, are for those who have COPD or are caring for someone with COPD and will take place on the 2nd Tuesday of each month.

The next meeting is scheduled for, Tuesday, August 8th, from noon to 1:30 PM in the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Mary Potter Meeting Room, located inside the hospital at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

For more information about “Living with COPD”, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call 812-996-5232 or 812-996-1528.

Pre-registration is not necessary, and there is no cost to attend.