Indiana food banks received a historic $2 million in support.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced that Indiana food banks will receive a historic combined total of $2 million to support their efforts in feeding Hoosiers in need.

According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, Indiana’s food banks and food pantries are serving more Hoosiers now than during the pandemic because of inflation and its lingering economic impact.

Indiana food banks are a subsect of food pantries and soup kitchens. Indiana has 11 food banks which feed into pantries and soup kitchens across the state. Each food bank received part of the $2 million in funding. This funding will allow food pantries, soup kitchens, and other food distribution centers to receive additional food products from the food bank that serves their location.

The distribution amounts were determined using The Emergency Food Assistance Program fair share percentages for Indiana, which captures poverty and unemployment levels in each county.

To learn more about Feeding Indiana’s Hungry visit feedingindianashungry.org.