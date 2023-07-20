The Jasper Strassenfest has announced the contestants for the 2023 Little Miss and Mister, Junior Miss, and Miss Strassenfest pageants.

The contestants will be:

For the Miss Strassenfest contest: Hannah Rottet, Darby Patton, Megan Rydberg, Aaliyah Peraza, Kylee Weisheit, and Adina Moss.

For the Jr. Miss Strassenfest contest: Vivienne Gunselman, Shelby Prechtel, Marley Hostetter, Reagan Hochgesang, and Mya Uebelhor.

For the Little Miss Strassenfest contest: Emmalyn Grothouse, Caroline Ziegler, Lennox Dodd, Addison DeMoore, Raylee Knotts, Penelope Marinin, Harlow Elliott, Lydia Knies, Macy Hartings, Elyn Hochgesang, Kynzlee Voegerl, Maya Woolston, Evelyn Seckinger, Kalison Julian, and Remington Kinman.

And for the Little Mister Strassenfest contest: Owen Elrod, Bennett Ernst, Maxwell Burris, Parker Hoffman, Edward Marinin, Jett Sermersheim, Bennett Rasche, and Jagger Jones.

The competitions are set to take place on Saturday, July 29th with two separate sessions held at Redemption Christian Church located at 1450 Energy Drive in Jasper.

The Little Miss and Little Mister Strassenfest pageant will take place at 2 PM. Winners and contestants will receive a variety of prizes donated by sponsors.

The Miss and Junior Miss Strassenfest pageant will start at 6 PM. In addition to the scholarships awarded to Queens and First Runners-up, a variety of additional prizes donated by sponsors are also included for the entire court and contestants.

Tickets are $5.00 per person and will be available for purchase at the door.

All of the contestants are pictured below.

Little Mister and Little Miss Contestants Group Photo