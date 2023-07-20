A class called “Preparation for Childbirth” is being offered by Memorial Hospital.

This class will take place on Thursday, August 17th, from 6 PM to 9 PM, in Board Conference Room ABC at Memorial Hospital Health Care Center, located at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

The “Preparation for Childbirth” classes are conducted by qualified obstetrical nursing personnel and help prepare expectant mothers and support persons for childbirth; including a tour of the Women and Infant Services Unit.

It is recommended that both mother and the support person who will assist the mother during the delivery of the baby attend the class.

The class is free to those who are delivering at Memorial Hospital or $65 for those who are not.

To enroll visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events.”

If you are unable to access it online, call 812-996-0383.