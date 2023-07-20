Bernard “Beanie” Hochgesang, age 75 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:25 am on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Willowdale Village in Dale, Indiana.

Beanie was born in Jasper, Indiana on February 3, 1948, to Carl and Mary (Burger) Hochgesang. He married Betty Ann Gehlhausen on May 5, 1968.

He was an Indiana Army National Guard veteran.

Beanie retired as a former Power Plant employee with the City of Jasper.

He enjoyed puzzles, games of strategy, and card tricks.

Surviving is his wife, Betty Ann Hochgesang of Jasper, one daughter, Valerie Englert (Steve), St. Louis MO, two granddaughters, Lydia Diedrich and Margaret Englert, three great-grandchildren, one sister, Sue Durcholz, and two brothers, Wayne Hochgesang (Irene) and Kenny Hochgesang (Bert).

Preceding him in death was one daughter, Crystal Hochgsang, and one brother, Leonard Hochgesang.

Private funeral services will be held with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

