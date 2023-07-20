TERRE HAUTE, IN – David Piparo, 62, of New York City, has been sentenced to an additional 27 months in federal prison after being found in possession of a weapon in prison.

In 2012, Piparo was convicted of 3 commercial robberies and using a firearm during a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 22 years by a federal judge in the Southern District of New York. He has been serving his prison sentence at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex inmate since 2021.

On November 27, 2021, a Bureau of Prisons Officer was conducting random searches of inmates as part of the prison’s effort to control contraband at the facility. Inmate Piparo was exiting the recreation yard when he was asked to submit to a pat-down search. During the search, the Officer ran his hand over Piparo’s right ankle and felt something hard in his sock. The Officer recovered a piece of green plastic, approximately 6 ½ inches long, with a sharpened point. Improvised knives, commonly referred to as “shanks” are illegal to possess in prison and pose a significant risk to the safety of fellow inmates and correctional staff.